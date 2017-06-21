Clonmel author writes his way into the record books in Listowel

Local author John Fitzgerald from Knocklofty, Clonmel has yet again achieved major honours at the Listowel Writers’ Week Festival.

Once more the international competition proved a happy hunting ground for him, as John scooped the top award in his category for the fourth time –a record in this event.

A former international athlete, he published his latest book ‘Fitz of Laughter’ last year following on from his debut novel ‘Magnanimous’ in 2014.

This latest accolade adds to his growing reputation as a writer, with immense talent and a bright future.

A retired psychiatric nurse who worked at St. Luke's Hospital in Clonmel for many years, he also had a very successful athletics career that saw him represent Ireland at the World Cross-Country Championships in Norway in 1989 and the European Track and Field Championships in Split in Croatia the following year.

He also ran for Ireland in the World Cup marathons in Milan in 1989 and London in 1991.

John and is married to Patricia and the couple have two children, Evan and Holly.