€2,340 raised for Clonmel Cancer Care

The annual Drangan tractor run took place recently with funds raised for the Clonmel Cancer Care Unit.

49 tractors registered in Drangan for the run and a beautiful sunny day made the event very enjoyable for everybody. The convoy of tractors travelled from Drangan to Glengoole via Ballincurry cross.The drivers enjoyed the beautiful countryside coming into Glengoole village and the magnificent views across the Bord na Mona bogs.

On arrival the group enjoyed refreshments in Brennan’s of Glengoole, a big thanks to proprietor Sinead for her hospitality. After a pit stop of an hour or so the group set off for Drangan via Ballynunty and Killenaule where we ended our run and finger food was supplied for supporters at the Archway Bar Drangan.

Between tractor registration and donations €2,340 was collected on the day. A cheque was presented to Seamus Anderson who represented Clonmel Cancer Care in Drangan village on Wednesday, June 7, by TJ Noonan on behalf of the organisers.

The organisers are very thankful to everybody that supported the event in any way especially to the motor cycle outriders Tom O'Mahoney, Willie Cuddihy and John B Keane who did a wonderful job stewarding and marshalling on the run. Tractors ranging from the 1950s to 2017 of all colour and sizes took part at a very orderly slow pace which was much appreciated by the organisers.

Everybody completed the run with a clean bill of health and no break downs were reported on the day.