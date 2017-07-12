Annual Tipperary cycle in memory of Fr. Colm O'Brien

Plans are now being made for the annual Fr. Colm O'Brien Memorial Cycle, which takes place on Saturday August 12th.

This year's cycle, in memory of Fr. Colm from Waterford, who served as a curate in Ss Peter and Paul's parish in Clonmel and Tramore, will support Laura Lynn, Ireland's children's hospice.

The first route of 60 kilometres from Clonmel to Tramore departs from Ss Peter and Paul's church at 11am, while the second route of 10 kilometres will travel from The Kingfisher, Tramore Road, Waterford to Tramore at 12.30.

Fr. Colm passed away in September 2009 at the age of just 36, having spent eight years in Clonmel before being transferred to the Holy Cross parish in Tramore.

The annual cycle is now in its eighth year and participant numbers continue to grow.

It attracts hundreds of cyclists each year who experience a fun and rewarding day, while at the same time fundraising for some very worthy causes. To date, thanks to the public's support, more than €75,000 has been raised for those good causes.

For further information visit the website FrColmOBrienMemorialCycle.com

There's also a Facebook page of the same name and a Twitter feed @MemorialCycle