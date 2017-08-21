Clonmel public meeting on €2million fisheries funding

Inland Fisheries Ireland is inviting members of the public in Tipperary to an upcoming Information Workshop in Clonmel around its new €2million funding call.

The Funding Call consists of three separate funding steams which will help ensure that Ireland’s fish stocks and angling infrastructure are protected and enhanced into the future.

The Inland Fisheries Ireland Funding Call 2017 is made up of the following funds:

• Salmon Conservation Fund to a maximum of €500,000

• Midland Fisheries Fund of €50,000

• National Strategy for Angling Development Fund (NSAD) €1,500,000

Inland Fisheries Ireland is holding an information workshop for those interested in applying for funding with a view to giving participants a better understanding of the various funding streams and how they can apply via an online system. Workshops will take place in the following nearby locations:

Date and Time Venue

Tuesday 29th August, 7pm Clonmel Park Hotel, Clonmel

Wednesday 30th August, 7pm Castle Hotel, Main St, Macroom

Thursday 31st August, 7pm Maldron Hotel, Southern Ring Road, Roxboro, Limerick

Members of the public who will be attending the workshops are asked to RSVP to funding@fisheriesireland.ie, indicating which workshop they will be going to along with their name and contact details.

The closing date for applications to Inland Fisheries Ireland’s 2017 Funding Call is Friday, 13th of October 2017. For more information and to apply, visitwww.fisheriesireland.ie/funding .