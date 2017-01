Michael Shore

The death has occurred of Michael Shore, late of Shore, Doncaster, England and formerly of Main Street, Golden, Co. Tipperary. January 9th 2017, peacefully in Doncaster.

Michael, beloved brother of the late Willie, Johnny and Mai. Deeply regretted by his loving son Michael, daughters Anne-Marie, Clare and Rosita, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother Jimmy, sister Kathleen, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Saturday evening from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

T.J. O'Brien

The death has occurred of T.J O'Brien, Lisboney, Nenagh, Tipperary



Predeceased by his father Tommy and mother Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine and his cherished children Thomas, Aishling and Coleen. Brothers Ger and Kieran, sisters Noeleen and Mary, Aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 4 o'c with removal at 7 o'c arriving to St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Evelyn Barron

The death has occurred of Evelyn Barron, Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Cahir, Tipperary



Peacefully at Laurel Lodge nursing home Longford in her 95th. year, sadly missed by her sisters Sr. Estelle (New Jersey) and Bernadette Walsh, Edgeworthstown, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her sister Bernadette's home on Saturday from 12 o'clock. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday in St. Mary's church, Edgeworthstown at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Bridie Bruder

The death has occurred of Bridie Bruder (née Power), Birr Road, Roscrea, Tipperary, and formerly of Francroft, Roscrea.

Reposing in Mount Carmel Nursing Home Chapel on Friday afternoon from 4.30 with removal at 6.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.00. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12.00 followed by burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

Teresa Dillon

The death has occurred of Teresa Dillon (née Pender), Ileigh Road, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary



In the loving care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her husband Luke, her sisters Pattie O' Regan (Ballycurrane), Breda Croke (Monadreen) and Bernadette Casey, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, sisters in law cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Saturday 28th January from 5pm to 6.15pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday 29th January at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Margaret (Peggy) Forrestal

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Forrestal (née Kenna),Church Avenue, Templetuohy, Tipperary.



Margaret (Peggy), wife of the late Sean, peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of the Community Hospital, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her cousins, devoted neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy to arrive at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Christopher Keogh

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Keogh, 67 Ard Coillte, Ballina, Tipperary / Dublin 7, Dublin.



Peacefully at his daughter Anne's residence (67 Ard Coillte, Ballina); sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie (Milne) daughters Anne, Patricia, Teresa and son Bill, grandchildren Cian, Aodhan, Hannah, Harry, and Ciara, sons-in-law Tom, Geoff and Neal, daughter-in-law Sarah, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Anne's residence this (Friday) evening from 6 o'c. until 8 o'c. Funeral Mass (Saturday) at 11.30 o'c. in Our Lady and St Lua's Church, Ballina. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Sean Leahy

The death has occurred of Sean Leahy, Boherlahan, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary / Cork



January 26th 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his family. Sean, beloved husband of the late Irene and brother of the late Niamh, Rory, Maire and Kevin.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters Joanne, Eimear and Clodagh, sons-in-law Jerh, John and Daniel, grandchildren Jerry, Siobhán and her husband Brian, Fionnuala, Bob, Tommy, Orla, Evie and Emily, brothers Eamonn and Seamus, sisters Rose and Enagh, extended family, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour tomorrow, Friday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to Boherlahan Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Holycross Cemetery.