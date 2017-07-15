Deaths in Tipperary - 15 July, 2017

The late Mary O'Meara

The death has occurred of Mary O'Meara (née Power) late of Kyle, Rathmanna, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her loving husband James and her beloved son John, will be sadly missed by her daughters Mary Curtis (Kells), Eleanor (London), sister Nonie, brothers Michael, Thomas (London) and Neddy (Aus),sister-in-law Betty, grandchildren James, Serena, Craig, John and Charlie, daughter-in-law Claire, sons-in-law Sonny and Gerry, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ardeen Nursing Home Thurles Sunday 16th July 2017 from 5pm with removal at 8pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles. Requiem Mass Monday at 11 o'clock and burial afterwards in St. Peter's Old Cemetery Moycarkey.

The late Mary May Madden

The death has occurred of Mary May Madden (née Watson) late of Portland, Lorrha, Tipperary. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Martin Ryan

The death has occurred of Martin Ryan late of Magoury, Drangan, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Theresa. Deeply regretted by his daughter Louise, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and wide circle of wonderful friends and family. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Sunday evening from 5 o'c, with Rosary at 8 o'c. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 to The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork for cremation at 1 o'c.