Bespoke home would make ideal equestrian facility

Kilbreedy, Killenaule

Superbly finished 4 bedroom residence of circa 2857 sq.ft./ 265 sq m on top quality lands of circa 22.5 acres /9 Hectares in this most desirable and sought after of locations.

The property has the benefit of a large detached double garage, oil FCH, PVC windows, concrete floors throughout.

The surrounding free draining farm lands of circa 22.5 acres are currently in tillage, though would be suitable for any farming enterprise.

This bespoke family home is located circa 1.5 miles from Killenaule, circa 4.5 miles from Fethard.

This property would make an ideal equestrian facility due to its close proximity to Coolmore Stud.

Contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 0526121788 or email jstokes@eircom.net