Bungalow has spectacular views over Clonmel

The Ferns

Mountain Road

Clonmel

This most wonderful family home is located on a mature and private site of approx. 3 acres on the desirable Mountain Road in Clonmel within close proximity to the town centre, Hillview Sports Club and Clonmel Golf Club.

Offering a bright and airy interior with stunning views over Clonmel from the main living room in particular, this family home also boasts excellent accommodation with 2 reception rooms, an ensuite master bedroom with built in wardrobe and a spacious and modern fitted kitchen / dining room. Somewhat unusually, there are also two “basements” / subfloor storage rooms accessed externally but which function as the attic. Although much of the site is already landscaped there remains a blank canvas for garden enthusiasts.

Kate Curran of sole selling agents Moynihan Curran Chartered Surveyors in Clonmel highly recommends early inspection of this wonderful house. Further enquiries to Kate on 052 6121750.