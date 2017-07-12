Proud day for Fethard's Spillane family

The 2017 National Irish Pure Friesian Open Day will be held on the farm of Micheál Spillane and family at Tullamaine on Wednesday, July 19, commencing at 11am.

This is an open event where the Mountain herd of pure Friesians will be on display and where stock judging will be held, along with the announcement of the winners of the 2017 National Herds Competition.

There will be over 30 dairy related trade stands present on the day where exhibitors display and promote their latest products and machines.

At 3.30pm a sale will take place with 20 heifer calves and 12 served maiden heifers from the herds top cow families, will be offered for sale.

All are welcome to attend on the day. For further information contact Micheál Spillane at Tel: 087 6217055.