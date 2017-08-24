Tickets for the eagerly awaited Coolmoyne School Reunion are now on sale at Fethard Post Office.

The reunion will take place on Saturday, September 9, commencing with the option of attending mass at 7pm in Holy Trinity Parish Church followed by a ‘Meal, Music and Memories’ in Fethard Ballroom at 8pm sharp. There is a big interest in this reunion so please purchase your ticket as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

This reunion is not restricted to only past pupils so we invite anybody who would like to attend and to come along and enjoy a relaxing evening in the company of their friends and neighbours. All are very welcome. Tickets costing €20 are available from any of the following: Sean O’Donovan 086-2594337, Catherine O’Connell 086-3525743, Maura O’Connell 087-9739027 (Killenaule), Kay Lyons 086-3429383, or Joan Leahy Ryan (062) 62872 (Cashel).

The reunion will conclude with a gathering in Coolmoyne Ball Alley on Sunday afternoon, September 10, where people can again renew old friendships and view the items on display from our schooldays. Taking into considering that this is the golden jubilee of the closure of the school, the weekend promises to be a real ‘blast from the past’. Commerative booklets are currently being prepared. Please make a date in your diary for September 9.