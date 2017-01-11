Four places to eat in Cahir this weekend!

The first month of a New Year always calls for a fresh start and New Year’s resolutions doesn’t it? Is 2017 going to be the year that you take more time out of your busy day to day schedule to make more time to catch up with the important people in your life? Well if it is and you’re going by the “New Year New You” theory and you think that you are finally ready to ditch the pub for grub at the weekends well then I might be able to make it a little bit easier for you with this post - “Come Dine with Me in Cahir”.

If the first thing you are thinking is “are there even four places to eat in Cahir” then yes is the answer, in fact there are many places to eat in Cahir but I have narrowed it down to my favourite four.

When it comes to finding a place to eat out people regularly tend to travel afar and forget about some of the exquisite restaurants/ cafés that they have on their doorstep so in my opinion and in no particular order here are my four favourite places to dine in Cahir...

Cahir House Hotel



.

Firstly the one that is most versatile as it caters for all sorts of occasions – be it a chilled out breakfast, brunch, lunch or the most scrumptious three-course meal. Of course this is probably the most well-known and obvious option when it comes to dining in Cahir being that it is the one and only hotel in the area, but I honestly think people of Tipperary don’t realise the high standard of food that Cahir House Hotel provides seven days a week.

They serve food from 7:30am right through to 9:30pm and also have a function room and bistro restaurant where you can celebrate all sorts of occasions, what more could you really ask for? Overall it’s a 10/10 from me.



The Lava Rock

The Lava Rock is the newest restaurant to open its doors in Cahir, in November 2014, and since then it has been awarded Best Newcomer Restaurant in Tipperary and ranked among the best 100 restaurants in Ireland.

There isn’t one thing I could fault about The Lava Rock, the interior, décor, seating plan, staff and food is exceptional. They open Tuesday-Sunday serving lunch from 12pm-3pm reopen at 5pm for the early bird menu and remain open until 10pm. For me this is the ideal restaurant to celebrate a special occasion as it is a real treat.



The Lazy Bean

Looking for a light bite to eat? Well then look no further than the “Lazy Bean Café” who open from 9am-6pm, Monday to Sunday.

The lazy bean provides great service, friendly staff, value for money, free WiFi, disabled access, coeliac and gluten free menu options and the most scrumptious wraps, bagels, paninis and sandwiches - and that’s just to name a few, they also have a wide range of hot/ cold beverages and some amazing sweet treats including the tastiest Chocolate Fudge cake – need I say anymore?

The Shamrock Lounge

Lastly, the Shamrock Lounge, my all-time favourite and, to be honest, I think it’s an all-round family favourite!

If you aren’t doing too well with the whole swapping the pub for grub well then the Shamrock Lounge is your answer as their pub grub is second to none. They serve lunch from 12-3pm, seven days a week, and honestly if I could get away with it, I would eat there all seven days of the week!

Another thing I love about The Shamrock is that it’s the one place you’d be sure to meet half the parish in one go, there’s always familiar faces in for a bite to eat and I think that’s what I love most about it, there’s always a bit of banter going on in there, and we all know food and banter go hand in hand.



As we all know life can get pretty hectic sometimes between work, family, and basically life in general, We can get pretty wrapped up and forget to take time out to just simply relax and catch up with friends and I really couldn’t find a better way to do so than catching up over a bite to eat, so next time you’re planning to catch up with someone near and dear , save the journey and consider some of the fabulous restaurants/ cafés that our lovely towns, villages and county has to offer.

Don't see your favourite place to eat in Cahir on our list? Then get in touch and let us know what your favourite place is and why, and we can add it to our list! You can email Caoimhe or the editor here at The Nationalist.