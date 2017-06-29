Stalemate in Semple Stadium thriller as Tipp minors held by Cork

Tipperary .....................2-18

Cork .............................1-21

An epic clash between two exceptional minor teams ended in stalemate inSemple Stadium after Tippperary and Cork couldnot be separated after extra time in a Munster minor hurling championship quarter final thriller.

In a pulsating roller coaster of a match Tipperary had victory snatched from them in dramatic circumstances at the end of normal time and at the end of extra time meaning these two teams will have to do it all again on Saturday at Pairc Ui Rinn(1pm) to see who willl take on Clare on July 9th.

Jake Morris had put Tipperary a point ahead five minutes into injury time at the end of normal time but Cork full forward Robert Downey sc ored a superb long range equaliser.

All ireland and Munster champions Tipperary were denied again in even more dramatic circumstances at the end of extra time when Evan Sheehanscored an equalising goalfor Cork in the 83rdminute with a well struck free that beat a line of Tipperary defenders

It was acruel climax to an incredible contest for Tipperary who saw the finishing line in sight when super sub Darragh Woodskicked to the net in the second half of exta time to put Tipp two points clear.

Cork pulled it back to a point but twoscores from subs Darragh Woods,who scored 1.4 out of 1.5 in the extra time period, and Willie Barry put Tipp three up in injury time only for Sheehan to strike a late ,late blow.

It was heartbreaking for a Tipp team who had held a six point advantage midway through the second half.That deficit had been reduced to three when Tipperary wasted a glorious opportunity to finishoff Cork when Ray McCormack had a goalbound shot blocked and full forward Anthony McKelvey hit the side netting.

Cork went on to take three more p oints to levelmatters before Morris,with Tipps first point in twenty one minutes,put Tipp ahead deep into injury time of normal tiime with the

ome support celerbrating wildly.

Cork refused to buckle and pounced for an equalilser to send the game to extratime.

It took Tipperary quite a while to get going in this thriller recoverng from a period of the game when Cork were sharper,work rate more intense and their touch much better in the opening quarter.

Tipperary were relying on the superb Padsdy Cadell in midfield who scored three very impressive ppoints fromomidfield.He was the only Tipp player to score from play untiil

Ray McCormack scored a sensational goal with twominutesleft inthe half taking off on an incredible run after receiving the passfrom Conor Bowe who plucked an EoinCollins puck out out of the sky.

It was a goal that Tipperary deserved after a significant improvement midway through the first half which coincidedwith Jerome Cahill taking up man marking duty on Corksmain threat Brian Turnbill.

Turnbill scored fourpoints in the opening eighteen minutes making the most out of the quality ball sent into him.

Tipp on the other hand were struggling in front of goal with target man Anthony McKelvey, whose four points from frees kept Tipp in the picture, going close to goal with a rasping shot acrossthe face of the goal.

Tipp held a two point advantage at half time and were six up twelve minutes into the second half but could not prevent a storming comeback from Cork who forced the game into extra time.

Tipperary

Eoin Collins (Drom & Inch), Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields),Michael Feehan (Sean Treacys),Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs), Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), Robbie Quirke (Cappawhite),Kieran Breen (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams). Bryan O'Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), Paddy Cadell (Capt.)(0.3) (JK Brackens) Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetouhy), Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Óg)(0.2). Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh) (1.0)Cathal Bourke (Clonoulty-Rossmore),Anthony McKelvey (Moycarkey-Borris(0.8)),Niall Hoctor(St.Mary's)

Subs

Andres Ormonde for Cathal Bourke

Kevin Mccarthy for Niall Hoctor

Billy Seymour for Brian o Mara

Darragh Woods(1.4) for Andrew Ormonde

Eoghan Colnnolly for Robbie Quirke

Brian o Mara for Conor Bowe

Conor Bowe for Mckelvey

Willie Barry(0.1) for Ray Mccormack

Cork

Ger Collins , Conor O' Callaghan,Sean O' Leary Hayes, Eoin Roche , Ross Howell , James Keating ,Ger Millerick , Daire Connery(0.7) , Diarmuid Lenihan(0.1) , Craig Hanifin , Liam O Shea,(0.1 Brian Roche , Evan Sheehan(1.0) , Robert Downey(0.2) , Brian Turnbull.(0.9)

Subs

Aaron Walsah Barry for Ross howell

Barry Murphy for Liam OShea

Colin O Brien for Craig hannafin

Declan Hanlon(0.1 for Evan Sheehan

Liam o shea for Barry Murphy

David Jones for Colin o Brien

13 for 12