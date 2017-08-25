TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Gaelic Football Intermediate Championship: Tipperary team to play Meath announced
One change to Tipperary starting 15
Tipperary intermediate ladies footballers play Meath in Semple Stadium on Saturday.
Tipperary play Meath in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Gaelic Football Intermediate Championship semi-final this Saturday 26th August at 4:45pm at Semple Stadium, Thurles.
Tipperary defeated Wexford in the quarter final 2-15 to 3-11.
Manager Shane Ronayne has announced his team with one change to the starting 15 as Caoimhe Condon replaces the injured Aishling Moloney.
The Tipperary team is as follows -
1. Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry
2. Siobhan Condon, Aherlow
3. Maria Curley, Templemore
4. Emma Buckley, Cahir
5. Bríd Condon, Aherlow
6. Samantha Lambert, Ardfinnan
7. Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan
8. Aisling McCarthy, Cahir
9. Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus
10. Niamh Lonergan, Moyle Rovers
11. Mairead Morrissey, Brian Borus
12. Caomihe Condon, Brian Borus
13. Roisin Howard, Cahir
14. Gillian O'Brien, Moyle Rovers
15. Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan
16. Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus
17. Anna Rose Kennedy, Aherlow
18. Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris
19. Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir
20. Sarah Everard, Moyle Rovers
21. Laura Morrissey, Brian Borus
22. Anna Carey, Clonmel Commercials
23. Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite
24. Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers
25. Aine Fitzgerald, Moyle Rovers
26. Evrena Everard Moyle Rovers
27. Nicola Loughnane Thurles Sarsfields
28. Aishling Moloney, Cahir
