TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Gaelic Football Intermediate Championship: Tipperary team to play Meath announced

Tipperary play Meath in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Gaelic Football Intermediate Championship semi-final this Saturday 26th August at 4:45pm at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Tipperary defeated Wexford in the quarter final 2-15 to 3-11.

Manager Shane Ronayne has announced his team with one change to the starting 15 as Caoimhe Condon replaces the injured Aishling Moloney.

The Tipperary team is as follows -

1. Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry

2. Siobhan Condon, Aherlow

3. Maria Curley, Templemore

4. Emma Buckley, Cahir

5. Bríd Condon, Aherlow

6. Samantha Lambert, Ardfinnan

7. Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan

8. Aisling McCarthy, Cahir

9. Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus

10. Niamh Lonergan, Moyle Rovers

11. Mairead Morrissey, Brian Borus

12. Caomihe Condon, Brian Borus

13. Roisin Howard, Cahir

14. Gillian O'Brien, Moyle Rovers

15. Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan

16. Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus

17. Anna Rose Kennedy, Aherlow

18. Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris

19. Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir

20. Sarah Everard, Moyle Rovers

21. Laura Morrissey, Brian Borus

22. Anna Carey, Clonmel Commercials

23. Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite

24. Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers

25. Aine Fitzgerald, Moyle Rovers

26. Evrena Everard Moyle Rovers

27. Nicola Loughnane Thurles Sarsfields

28. Aishling Moloney, Cahir