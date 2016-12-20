Tipp Town Christmas markets set a jolly scene

In the lead up to Christmas there was a lovely two-day Christmas event held between the Tipperary Excel and the Holly Jolly Christmas market.

On Saturday and Sunday, The Holly Jolly Christmas Market took place at the Aldi Clock Tower plaza in Tipperary town, where many stall holders sold arts & crafts, bakery goodies, organic skincare gifts, jewellery, flowers and candles.

.

“We all got together and met with Aldi and Tipperary County Council to get permission to hold the outdoor Christmas market. They were both very supportive of our idea and it’s been a great boost for the town,” said Michelle Tobin. “It was great to work closely with the Tipperary Excel who also held Christmas events to coincide with our Holly Jolly market.”

The Tipperary Excel organised story telling and craft work shops for kids and an Excel Cinema Kids club pyjama party.

“It’s been a successful two day event for us stall holders ,” said Baker Marion Kiely. “All the stall holders seem very happy with the outcome and we hope to do the same again next year.”