Mullinahone flooding threat highlighted

A councillor fears Mullinahone faces a significant flooding threat if remedial work isn't urgently carried out to stem the erosion of the bank of the river flowing through the village.

Mullinahone Cllr Eddie O'Meara appealed at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting for action to be taken to stop the collapse of sections of the bank into the Mullinahone River. He called for a meeting to be immediately organised between the County Council and OPW.

The Independent councillor told The Nationalist that around 24 houses in the village, about six of which are Council owned, are in danger of losing sections of their back gardens through this river bank erosion. In some cases, garden sheds are in danger of destruction.

He said his big fear was that the increase in mud and debris in the Mullinahone River arising from the bank erosion poses a significant flooding threat to the village.

He recalled that Mullinahone had a flooding problem in the past with about half the village affected when the local river overflowed.

District Engineer Nicola Keating said she hadn't any update for Cllr O'Meara. She pointed out that the matter wasn’t the Co. Council's responsibility and huge funding was required for this project.

"We will be working with the OPW to see how this is going to be resolved but at the moment we don't have any update."

Senior Council engineer Michael Hayes said he sympathised with what Cllr O'Meara said and assured him the Council was pushing the issue with the OPW but it was going to be a very expensive job to go in and take out the debris.

He said the collapse of gardens and sheds into the river was not the Council's responsibility but Cllr O'Meara pointed out that the Council had responsibility for the Council homes it owned that were affected by this erosion.

Read full story in The Nationalist edition of December 15.