Tipperary midnight hunt in aid of Pieta House

Get out in the fresh air after the Christmas festivities and help support Pieta House with an unusual, night-time event!

The Premier Harrier Hunt Club will be hosting a Midnight Hunt and Walk to raise much needed funds for Pieta House on December 28 at 12 midnight in Dualla.

The ‘Hunt for Light’ launch night took place on Monday, November 29, in Pat Foxe’s bar in Cashel. Organisers were delighted to welcome some very familiar sporting faces to support the initiative, former Ireland and Munster rugby player Denis Leamy led the charge, with jockey Seamie Heffernan bringing up the rear. Hurlers Kieran Bergin and Joe Hayes accompanied the two most important guests - The Liam McCarthy Cup and The Irish Press Cup. There was time for a photo with everyone!

Tipperary sporting legends were out in force, Pat Fox, Joe Hayes and racing pundit extraordinaire Ken Whelan to name but a few! The Premier Harriers would like to thank everyone that took the time to attend the launch of ‘Hunt for Light’ to support this very worthy cause.

Suicide and depression has knocked on the door of many of our families and friends and the effect and aftermath of both has left a huge mark on our lives. Supporting Pieta House allows them to continue their heroic work to support those in suicidal distress or engaging in self-harm, their friends and families.

Premier Hunt Club member Fr. Peter Brennan will lead a short reflection on the night to remember all who have taken their own lives and for their families and friends.

The ‘Hunt for Light’ event will be a unique opportunity to see hounds work at night. There will be strictly no jumping. All equine and walking enthusiasts are welcome! We will have refreshments available afterwards at the Horse and Hound pub and some fabulous spot prizes for those that take part in the event.

Organiser invite a donation of €20 for walkers and €50 for riders; you can pay on the night or fill a sponsorship card with the applicable amount.

So dust off the Christmas cobwebs and join Premier Harriers for a night of reflection and celebration with a bit of craic thrown in for good measure!

For more information on accommodation, overnight stabling or sponsorship cards please contact Susan Long, Premier Harrier Hunt Secretary, on 0864108362 or check out Facebook!

For more than 15 years, The Premier Harriers have raised thousands of euro holding charity events in aid of local causes such as The South Tipperary Hospice, Scoil Chormaic, Scoil na nOg, and The Injured Jockey Fund. Pieta House works to support people in suicidal distress or engaging in self-harm, and manages eight centres around the country. Pieta House also operates the Suicide Bereavement Counselling centres providing free counselling, therapy and support to individuals, couples, families and children who have been bereaved by suicide. Freecall 24/7 suicide helpline 1800247247. http://www.pieta.ie/