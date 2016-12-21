Funding boost for Tipperary angling on River Suir

Two angling development projects in Tipperary have been awarded funding to improve angling access in the area.

The projects are some of 50 angling development projects across the country which will receive support from Inland Fisheries Ireland to the value of €500,000 in total as part of its Capital Works Fund.

The projects, which focus on improving angling access and infrastructure, will now be delivered in 2017. Applications for over 100 projects were received bringing the total value of projects looking for funding to above €2million.

The Tipperary projects are - River Suir, North Bank between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir – River Suir Angling Access Improvements (€10,000) by Tipperary County Council. This project aims to improve angling access facilities between Clonmel and Carrick-On-Suir. This includes the upgrade of car parking and the upgrade of an access laneway on the outskirts of Carrick on Suir.

River Suir, Kilsheelan -Angling Access Project (€5,360) by Clonmel & District And Trout Association. Installation of ladders and stile for access to River Suir at Kilsheelan.

The Capital Works Fund was announced in October 2016 with local groups and individuals including local development associations, tidy towns, angling clubs and others invited to apply for funding. The scheme is part of Inland Fisheries Ireland’s National Strategy for Angling Development. The Strategy aims to ensure that Ireland’s fish stocks and angling infrastructure are protected and enhanced with a view to ensuring a sustainable habitat and delivering the economic, health and recreational benefits they offer to communities across Ireland.

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “The Capital Works Fund has been overwhelmed by strong project applications and following a considered review process, we are delighted to announce the 50 projects which have secured support which includes projects in Tipperary. The demand for improvements in angling access and development is evident. Rural communities across Ireland are engaged with angling and recognise the value of the fisheries resource to their local area".