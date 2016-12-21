Tipp town schools re-enact nativity

With Christmas upon us the children from Tipperary Town Primary schools performed their annual Christmas plays in front of proud parents and grand-parents.

The excitement of the children, all dressed up in their costumes, would melt the heart of the hardest of bah-humbugs as their contagious Christmas spirit shone through.

The boys from St. Michael’s were just about to go on stage to perform their Christmas play when I arrived to take photos: “I’m the donkey,” Conor O’Doherty told me as he posed proudly for his photograph with his friends. “And I’m a star,” added Cillian Cokely.

.At St. Joseph’s Primary school the pupils performed three Christmas plays.. “This is such a special time of year for the pupils and they love being a part of the Christmas plays,” said Principal Miss Louise Tobin.

There was an overload of cuteness at Gaescoil Thiobraid Arann pre-school Naionra Lus na Greine. The little ones couldn’t wait to get into the school hall to sing their Christmas songs and do their job, which is to be adored by the audience.