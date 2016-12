Gardai are investigating the burglary of a house at Ballinlough, Lisronagh that occurred on Tuesday night, December 13.

The break-in occurred between 6pm and 10.30pm on that date and property was stolen from the premises.

The gardai are appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in this area on December 13 to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.