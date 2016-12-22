Man jailed at Clonmel Circuit Court for 8 years on child pornography charges

A man who admitted making pornographic videos of his six-year-old disabled nephew being raped and sexually assaulted by his nephew’s father has been jailed for eight years.

The 27-year-old, who can’t be named to protect the victim’s identity, pleaded guilty at Clonmel circuit court to four counts of producing child pornography, contrary to the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, between 2014 and 2015.

The crimes were detected when gardaí and HSE officers raided an address in Co Tipperary last year and found computer equipment containing thousands of images and 68 videos of child pornography.

Judge Thomas Teehan said he could not remember “more repulsive facts” outlined in any case as those involved in this case. He sentenced the defendant to 10 years imprisonment on each of the four counts, to run concurrently, and suspended the last two years.

The court heard that the accused did not take part in the abuse on the six-year-old boy but videoed it.

The accused’s brother has already been dealt with in the Central Criminal Court, where he received a 20-year sentence for rape.