Tipperary community's generosity makes day care centre bus a reality

Thanks to a huge community effort, the men and women travelling to Cahir Day Care Centre are going to and fro in style in their new bus!

Officially 'launched' last week, the mini bus is a very welcome addition to the resources at the busy Day Care Centre.

Until recently clients of the day service would be collected from their homes and bussed to the Cahir Centre in the 'old' bus - a converted van that had started to leak through the roof and into the seats.

But 'wonder woman' and manager of the Day Care Centre, Lil Davis, set to work on replacing the old vehicle and was delighted, last week, to see the fruits of months of labour pay off.

The new, 17-seater bus is a specially built, fully-equipped mini bus that has special equipment to make travel easier for people with mobility issues. One wheelchair user who takes the bus to the Day Care Centre has told Lil that for the first time they can see out of the windows properly as they drive through town, something they really enjoy!

This vehicle is of a much higher standard than the one it replaces.

Most important to mention is that this new minibus has been financed totally from local fundraising. Huge work was put in, starting last March, with many events including a horse chase and a gala fashion show with Frances Black. People were very generous, Lil told The Nationalist. She paid tribute to all who worked to organise fundraising events and everyone who contributed in anyway - too many to name individually, but all greatly appreciated.

Last Tuesday there was a festive gathering at the Day Care Centre to officially 'launch' the new minibus. Following prayers inside the centre everyone went outside to the minibus itself where Fr Bobby Power blessed the vehicle. The joy of the event was added to by the beautiful, harmonious singing of the Ballybacon Grange Ardfinnan Choir who sang carols and favourite songs.

“We had a lovely day and there was a great sense of achievement in getting the bus,” Lil said.

The minibus will be 'on the road' five days a week, collecting people for the Day Care Centre and bringing them home, all under the friendly and watchful eye of bus driver Packie Purtill. He's a favourite with the bus-travellers who appreciate his attentive attitude.

“I am relieved and happy we have our new bus,” Lil said, wishing everyone a Happy Christmas!