County Council to honour Tipperary hurling and football stars

Tipperary Co. Council is to honour the county's GAA teams that achieved success in All-Ireland championships over the past year with a civic reception in The Dome in Thurles on January 20.

The civic reception will be accorded to the All-Ireland winning Tipperary Senior and Minor hurling teams and the county Senior Football team that reached the All-Ireland semi-final.

It will also be accorded to the All-Ireland winning Tipperary Minor Camogie team, the Munster title winning Tipperary Intermediate camogie team as well as the All-Ireland winning U-14 and U-16 Ladies football teams.

Fine Gael whip Cllr Michael Fitzgerald proposed that the civic reception go ahead and FF whip Cllr Roger Kennedy seconded the proposal.