Great community spirit displayed for annual Fethard Santa Run

The Fethard Santa Run took place on Sunday last, December 18, and is done and dusted for another year.

The Fethard machine got really tested with a crowd beyond our imagination turning up for the annual Santa Run. We had four on table duty to cater for the large turnout – also blessed with beautiful weather.

Our catering department, with the back up of ‘Kerry Street’, excelled in their performance under pressure dispensing more and more plates of delicious sandwiches, slices of brack, buns, biscuits and sweets.

Thankfully our loyal team of helpers increased and maintained Fethard Athletic Club’s ethos of, ‘keeping the show on the road’. Well done to all concerned and especially the children and their parents that turned out from all parts of the county.

Our thanks to members the Garda Síochána and stewards who looked after traffic and crowd control; also to the Red Cross who had staff and two emergency vehicles on duty if needed.

Our ‘grand marshal’, the evergreen Tony Newport, sent the participants on their way to follow Waltie Moloney who drove the lead warning car for the race route.

The race was festive, colourful and great fun for the huge crowd of young and old that showed up and took part.

The medal presentations in the Convent Community Hall added a nice touch to this very special occasion and we thank the Hall Committee for their help and co-operation. All proceeds from this charity run go towards the Childrens Ward at South Tipperary General Hospital.

We take this opportunity to wish all our supporters, sponsors and readers a very Happy Christmas and active New Year.