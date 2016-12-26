Solar farm planned for area near Clonmel

A proposal has been made to establish a solar farm near Clonmel.

Grian PV Ltd., based in New Ross in Co. Wexford, has applied to Tipperary County Council for planning permission to build the solar farm at Horsepasture/Doon.

A ten-year permission is being sought for the development, which includes an 11 megawatt solar farm comprising of photovoltaic panels on ground mounted frames, with associated infrastructure.

This infrastructure includes seven invertor housing cabins, one control building, one customer cabin (substation) and one DNO substation.