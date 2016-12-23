Christmas in the Clonmel churches

The Friary

Masses

Christmas Eve at 9pm

Christmas Day at 8am and 11.30am

St. Stephen's Day at 10am

Tuesday December 27th - St. Anthony's Devotions at 10am

Normal Mass times resume from Wednesday December 28th

Confessions

Friday December 23rd to Christmas Eve - 10.30am to 1pm and 2-5pm. Normal Confession times will resume from Friday December 30th.

The Friary office will close at 4.30pm on Christmas Eve and re-open on Friday December 30th.

Church of Ireland

Christmas Eve - First Eucharist of Christmas in St. Paul's Church, Cahir at 11.30pm

Christmas Day - Holy Communion in Old St Mary's, Clonmel at 8.30am

Holy Communion in Holy Trinity, Fethard at 9.30am

Holy Communion in Old St. Mary's, Clonmel at 11am

New Year's Day - Holy Communion in St. Paul's, Cahir at 10am.

St. Oliver’s

Christmas Eve

11.30am Mass - Confessions will be heard after Mass in the Day Chapel Sacristy.

6pm - Short service of Blessing of the Crib and Prayer at the Crib for young children. Children are to be accompanied by parents/guardians.

7pm - Carol singing.

7.30pm - First Mass of Christmas

Christmas Day

Masses at 9am and 12 noon.

St. Mary’s Irishtown

Christmas Eve

5pm - Children’s Mass

7.30pm - Carols

8pm - First Mass of Christmas

Christmas Day

9.30am - Mass at Marlfield

10.30am - Mass (Blessing of Toys)

11.45am - Mass at Presentation Convent

12 noon - Mass

St. Stephen’s Day

10am -Mass

There will be no 7.45am Mass between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Eve

6.15pm - Vigil Mass

New Year’s Day

10.30am - Mass

11.45am - Mass at Presentation Convent

12 noon - Mass

Thursday 5th January

6.15pm Vigil Mass

Friday 6th January

Masses at 7.45am, 10am and 7pm

Saturday 7th January

6.15pm - Vigil Mass

Sunday 8th January

Masses at 10.30am and 12 noon

3 pm - Blessing of all babies baptised during the past year.

Ss Peter and Paul’s and Church of the Resurrection

Vigil Masses on Christmas Eve

Church of the Resurrection at 7pm (Carols beforehand)

Ss Peter and Paul’s Church at 9pm (including live Pageant)

Christmas Day Masses

Church of the Resurrection – 10am

Ss Peter and Paul's Church – 11am and 12.30pm

(Banna Chluain Meala will perform at 12.30pm Mass)

Confessions

Christmas Eve - 11am - 1pm and 2pm -4 pm.

A Polish Mass will be celebrated at midnight on Christmas Eve. All are welcome.

St. Stephen’s Day to New Year's Eve - Mass will be celebrated in Ss Peter and Paul's Church at 1pm.

There will be no 9.30am Mass in the Church of the Resurrection on St. Stephen's Day or Tuesday 27th December. The 9.30am Mass will resume in the Church of the Resurrection on Wednesday 28th December.