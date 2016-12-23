Christmas in the Clonmel churches
The Friary
Masses
Christmas Eve at 9pm
Christmas Day at 8am and 11.30am
St. Stephen's Day at 10am
Tuesday December 27th - St. Anthony's Devotions at 10am
Normal Mass times resume from Wednesday December 28th
Confessions
Friday December 23rd to Christmas Eve - 10.30am to 1pm and 2-5pm. Normal Confession times will resume from Friday December 30th.
The Friary office will close at 4.30pm on Christmas Eve and re-open on Friday December 30th.
Church of Ireland
Christmas Eve - First Eucharist of Christmas in St. Paul's Church, Cahir at 11.30pm
Christmas Day - Holy Communion in Old St Mary's, Clonmel at 8.30am
Holy Communion in Holy Trinity, Fethard at 9.30am
Holy Communion in Old St. Mary's, Clonmel at 11am
New Year's Day - Holy Communion in St. Paul's, Cahir at 10am.
St. Oliver’s
Christmas Eve
11.30am Mass - Confessions will be heard after Mass in the Day Chapel Sacristy.
6pm - Short service of Blessing of the Crib and Prayer at the Crib for young children. Children are to be accompanied by parents/guardians.
7pm - Carol singing.
7.30pm - First Mass of Christmas
Christmas Day
Masses at 9am and 12 noon.
St. Mary’s Irishtown
Christmas Eve
5pm - Children’s Mass
7.30pm - Carols
8pm - First Mass of Christmas
Christmas Day
9.30am - Mass at Marlfield
10.30am - Mass (Blessing of Toys)
11.45am - Mass at Presentation Convent
12 noon - Mass
St. Stephen’s Day
10am -Mass
There will be no 7.45am Mass between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
New Year’s Eve
6.15pm - Vigil Mass
New Year’s Day
10.30am - Mass
11.45am - Mass at Presentation Convent
12 noon - Mass
Thursday 5th January
6.15pm Vigil Mass
Friday 6th January
Masses at 7.45am, 10am and 7pm
Saturday 7th January
6.15pm - Vigil Mass
Sunday 8th January
Masses at 10.30am and 12 noon
3 pm - Blessing of all babies baptised during the past year.
Ss Peter and Paul’s and Church of the Resurrection
Vigil Masses on Christmas Eve
Church of the Resurrection at 7pm (Carols beforehand)
Ss Peter and Paul’s Church at 9pm (including live Pageant)
Christmas Day Masses
Church of the Resurrection – 10am
Ss Peter and Paul's Church – 11am and 12.30pm
(Banna Chluain Meala will perform at 12.30pm Mass)
Confessions
Christmas Eve - 11am - 1pm and 2pm -4 pm.
A Polish Mass will be celebrated at midnight on Christmas Eve. All are welcome.
St. Stephen’s Day to New Year's Eve - Mass will be celebrated in Ss Peter and Paul's Church at 1pm.
There will be no 9.30am Mass in the Church of the Resurrection on St. Stephen's Day or Tuesday 27th December. The 9.30am Mass will resume in the Church of the Resurrection on Wednesday 28th December.
