Clonmel tillage specialist Charlie Purcell wins award

Above - Charlie Purcell, Lisronagh, Clonmel, who works as tillage business manager with Glanbia, has won the Dow AgroSciences' sponsored top project award in the UCD diploma course on integrated pest management. Charlie (centre) is pictured receiving the award from William Corrigan (left), national business manager of Dow AgroSciences and Dr. Tom McCabe, UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science, course co-ordinator.

Charlie Purcell from Lisronagh, Clonmel, who works as a tillage business manager with Glanbia, has won the top project award in the UCD diploma course in integrated pest management.

The award, which is sponsored by Dow AgroSciences, is an all-expenses paid trip to the intensive 'Disease Management in Wheat' course, run by the NIAB (National Institute of Agricultural Botany) in Cambridge in January.

Charlie graduated from UCD in 2013 with a degree in agricultural science.

Following a year working with his parents Jimmy and Siobhán on the family’s tillage farm, he joined the Glanbia graduate programme. He was appointed manager of Glanbia’s tillage business in the south east last September.

Under the EU Pesticides Directive, all new pesticide advisers are required to complete the diploma course in integrated pest management.

The course is co-ordinated by Dr. Tom McCabe of the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science.

Speaking at the presentation of the award, William Corrigan, Dow AgroSciences’ national business manager for Ireland, said the company’s launch of two new products to the Irish market in 2017 will be of major benefit to growers in controlling weeds and insects in cereal crops.

“Arylex Active, a new herbicide based on innovative chemistry, will have a wide spectrum of weed control in both winter and spring cereals.

It is the first such product to be launched on the market in over two decades”.