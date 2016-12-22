Council fights to keep Tipp rail services open

Tipperary Co. Council is to lodge a submission to the National Transport Authority Review appealing for the retention of the Waterford to Limerick Junction and Ballybrophy to Limerick rail services passing through this county.

Council Chief Executive Joe MacGrath said these rail services were critically important to local economic development and it was important the Council make a submission to this review.

The Waterford to Limerick Junction train serves Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel, Cahir and Tipperary Town while the Ballybrophy to Limerick train serves Roscrea and Nenagh.

They are threatened with closure due to low passenger numbers.

Campaigners for the retention of these two services have argued that the low usage is due to unsuitable timetabling of trains and low investment on the routes.

Mr MacGrath proposed tabling a draft submission to the review at the Council's January meeting for it to be "democratically endorsed" by the Council's elected members. The deadline for submissions is January 18.

Mr MacGrath said it was also important for communities in the county to be active on this issue and pointed out that the Council had put a link on its website to the National Transport Authority Review.

