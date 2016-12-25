New Co. Council app alerts people to severe weather warnings

Tipperary Co. Council has set up a new communications alert system to inform the public of severe weather alerts, flooding, road closures, planning news and community events through their website, text messages, email and a smart phone app.

The Council's new MapAlerter system is now up and running for severe weather alerts and flood warnings and the local authority is inviting the people of the county to sign up to this free information source.

Council Meeting Administrator Ger Walsh outlined details of the communications alert system to councillors at the local authority's monthly meeting in Clonmel last week.

He said the Council took the step of securing this communications solution system after issues arose over the provision of information in a timely manner to the public during the severe weather event last Christmas.

The Council will be able to issue alerts to the public through phone text messages, email, through a smart phone app and social media. And in specific cases it can issue alerts to residents via landline phone calls. One such scenario would be flooding evacuation alert. The alerts subscribers receive will be relevent to the geographic area they live in.

In the area of planning applications, subscribers to the smart phone app will receive alerts about any new planning applications in their area and will be able to check if a property has a planning application connected with it by simply holding the phone in front of the property. The planning applications alerts won't be available to subscribers until January.

Members of the public can subscribe to receiving Tipperary Co. Council's MapAlerter alerts by logging onto www.mapalerter.com/tipperary or be downloading the free MapAlerter smartphone app.

