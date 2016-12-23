Pieta House refuses to accept funding from Tipperary midnight hunt

Pieta House, the support group for people in suicidal distress or self-harm, has said it will not accept money from a Tipperary fundraising event held to support it.

Premier Harriers have planned a midnight hunt on December 28 at Dualla with proceeds going to Pieta House.

The event was launched recently at Pat Fox’s pub in Cashel where there was a large gathering, including many sports starts, to lend their support to the fundraiser.

But now Pieta House say they cannot accept funds from an event linked to blood sports.

In a statement, they say that Pieta House would like to confirm that it will not be associated with or benefit in any way from the ‘Hunt For Light’ event organised by Premier Harriers in Co Tipperary on December 28.

“We cannot be seen to have an association with or endorsement of bloodsports and so we feel it would be inappropriate for us to benefit from or to be associated with a hunt”, the statement says.

it continues – “People across Ireland are so incredibly supportive of Pieta House but in some cases – such as this one - the manner of the fundraiser is incompatible.

“Our issue is with the hunt itself and not with any individuals involved in it and those involved with Premier Harriers.

“We value those individuals who are supportive of Pieta House and those who thought of us as the charity to nominate in this case.

“Some members may have taken part in Darkness Into Light in the past or may have used our services, so we dearly value the public’s support and our doors remain open to everyone”.

Premier Hunt club member Fr Peter Brennan will lead a short reflection on the night to remember all who have taken their own lives and for their families and friends.

In the past Premier Harriers have raised funds for South Tipperary Hospice, Scoil Chormaic, Scoil na nOg and the Injured Jockey Fund.