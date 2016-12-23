UPDATE: Premier Harriers 'extremely disappointed' at Pieta House decision

Tipperary hunt Premier Harriers have expressed 'extreme disappointment' that Pieta House have pulled out of their fundraising 'Hunt for Light' on December 28.

Despite giving Premier Harriers authorisation for the fundraiser, Pieta House told the organisers on Thursday that they didn't want to be involved with an event associated with blood sports.

Premier Harriers now say the event at Dualla will still go ahead and participants will be asked to nominate charities for the proceeds.

In a statement following the Pieta House decision, Premier Harriers secretrary Susan Long said they were disappointed because Pieta House had given authoristation for the event.

She said - "We are extremely disappointed in events that transpired yesterday (Thursday 22nd December) in relation to Pieta House having to pull out of our event 'Hunt for Light' due to complaints from the public in regards to their association with a bloodsport.

"We had chosen Pieta House back in November and had received full authorisation to raise funds on their behalf. Pieta House is an extremely worthy cause and does extremely important work in local communities and we would encourage anyone that is feeling low to please avail of their services.

"We would like to make it very clear that the event 'Hunt for Light' will be going ahead as planned and in lieu of a donation to Pieta House we will will ask our attendees to help us choose who the funds will be donated to.

"On the night we will have a suggestion box that we will invite those taking part to select a charity close to their heart.

"A lot of time and effort has gone in to the organisation of this event and it is certainly a night not to be missed".

She added that she would like to make the below clear in relation to the events and as agreed with Pieta House:

1. The Premier Harriers were granted full permission from Pieta House to raise funds through the 'Hunt for Light' event.

2. Pieta House were fully aware of the details of this event.

3. The Premier Harriers went through the correct channels to gain permission to raise funds for Pieta House.

4. Pieta House reconsidered their support of the event on Thursday 22nd of December (6 days before the event) due to complaints.

5. Pieta House in no way would discourage any members of the hunting community to use its services.

6. Pieta House acknowledges that the The Premier Harriers have already issued marketing material both digitally and physically that cannot be reissued due to the short notice and funds already gone into this activity.

7. Pieta House have full faith that The Premier Harriers will choose a deserving alternative charity to receive the proceeds.

8. Pieta House wish The Premier Harriers the very best with their event.