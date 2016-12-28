School says thanks as popular Rita packs away her books

Mrs. Rita Kenny retired from the Holy Trinity National School in Fethard on August 31st, 2016.

It is testament to her love of Fethard and all things local that she began and finished her teaching career in the town.

Rita started teaching in the Old Convent in 1977, which is now the Fethard Youth Centre. She taught here for one year and then moved up to the new school, then called Nano Nagle National School in 1978. In 2010, Nano Nagle and St. Patrick’s Boys’ NS amalgamated as Holy Trinity NS.

Rita was known for her fun-loving nature and good humour all through her teaching career.

Her welcoming presence to everyone – staff and visitors to the school was always remarked upon.

She was a valued member of staff, known for her easy manner and willing smile! She loved to chat and have a laugh but she was an excellent teacher, very professional in all her work.

Rita’s opinions were sought and respected by all her colleagues.

Rita’s great work ethic and dedication shone through in all her work in school, but especially in the areas of music, drama and environmental issues.

Her love of music in particular ensured that the school always had a wonderful choir who were a joy to behold. They performed in Carol Services at Christmas, on St. Patrick’s Day, at school masses and for all the sacraments through the year. Rita loved this part of her job and it was only fitting then that the whole school sang, “Thank You for the Music” at her Retirement Mass!

Rita also had great enthusiasm for environmental issues, locally, nationally and internationally.

The school is indebted to her for all the work she has done in the Challenge to Change initiative and for receiving our Green Flags for Litter and Waste, Energy and most recently this year, Water.

Rita’s eagerness to highlight the importance of these environmental issues means that now many more children understand the importance of recycling, conserving energy and water both home and in school. This powerful legacy has changed our school and local community for the better.

Rita’s love for Fethard and all things local was and still is very much appreciated by the parents, pupils and the community of Fethard as a whole.

She encouraged us to look at the wealth of resources Fethard holds for exploring history, geography, music, science and music to name just a few! She ensured that our school was always part of local ventures and kept at the heart of the community – this legacy will live on and we a very grateful for everything that Rita has done throughout her teaching career.

As Rita embarks on this new phase of her life, we wish her health and happiness. We will miss her colourful and vibrant personality around the school, but she has made it a better place with a sense of collegialty and friendship that will last. We wish Rita many, many years of happiness and health with her family – Joe, Jack, Lori, Jane and all her extended family.

Triona Morrison