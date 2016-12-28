Enterprising students impress competition judges

Comeragh College's annual Transition Year Christmas Market featured products from 11 student businesses competing in enterprise competitions.

The market took place in the school's Enterprise Room and on sale were a wide range of goods from personalised crested half zip tops, locker shelves, smoothies and energy bars to pixie portals, Christmas logs, candles and home baked goods.

Ms. Sue Anne O’ Donnell from the Local Enterprise Office and a guest judge from the Artisan Hub were the team judging the groups for the Lcaol Enterprise Office competition. The Locker Shelf Group and Pixie Portals were the enterprises chosen to represent the school in the Local Enterprise Office County Final in March. The Locker Shelf Group shelves can be inserted into any locker creating a tidier space and providing ease of access for the student. And the Pixie Portals are hand crafted pixie doors painted and decorated to the customer’s specification.

Meanwhile, Carrick-on-Suir Business Association presented Transition Year enterprise students with a €100 cheque towards the School Enterprise Fund. COSBA Victor Shee presented the cheque to members of the joint winning teams who competed in a COSBA Dragon’s Den type competition to showcase their business products.

The winning teams ‘Go-Bars’ and ‘Smoothies’ impressed the judges with their immense input into the planning and development of their TY enterprise projects.

The overall standard of the 11 competing teams was high and picking a winner was difficult. However the health-focused students won the judges over with their tasty homemade products. Enterprise Teacher Grainne Larkin thanked Victor Shee for the Association's input and support of the programme.