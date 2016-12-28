South Tipperary General tops trolley list again today

Twenty nine people are languishing on trolleys at an overcrowded South Tipperary General Hospital today, the highest in any hospital in the country.

The INMO daily trolley table shows that South Tipperary General Hospital has more patiients on trolleys today than any other hospital in the country.

A total of twenty one people are on trolleys in corridors and a further five patients are on trolleys in the wards.

Pressure is mounting on the HSE and Minister Simon Harris,who stated on a visit to the hospital in October that a decision on the best way forward to alleviate the overcrowding in Clonmel would be made by the end of the year, to resolve the problem.Theoptions include a forty bed patient hotel unit.

Following the completion of a national tender process in mid November for the Framework Agreement for the HSE winter initiative it is expected that a mini tender competition specific to Clonmel will commence in January.