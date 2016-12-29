Stay away from emergency department appeal as Clonmel hospital sees huge patient surge

As the number of patients on trolleys in South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel is the highest in the country for the second day running, hospital management have again asked people to stay away from the Emergency Department except in cases of genuine emergency.

The hopsital reports a surge in patients attending and says there is an exceptionally high number of very ill patients in the department.

According to the Trolley Watch report from the Nurses Organisation, the number of patients on trolleys today is 36..

In its statement, the hospital said the Emergency Department (ED) at South Tipperary General Hospital (STGH) is currently experiencing severe overcrowding.

"In the previous 24 hours the hospital has seen an increase in presentations, with 118 presentations to the Emergency services at the hospital.

"Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

"Unfortunately there will be long delays for patients attending the ED as the hospital is currently experiencing a surge in patients and long delays are expected today due to the exceptional numbers of very ill people in the department .

"STGH wishes to reassure people, that while the hospital is extremely busy at present, patients are being seen and cared for appropriately.

"The management at STGH apologies for any inconvenience caused.”