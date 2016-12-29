Tipp garda inspector alerts motorists to New Year patrols

There will be a strong gardai presence on the roads in Tipperary over the New Year weekend.

Inspector Edmund Golden has warned motorists in Tipperary to be aware of the dangers of drink driving over the New Year weekend.

“We had a high number of patrols over the Christmas weekend on the roads and that will be repeated this coming weekend” said Inspector Golden.

There were two arrests for drink driving in Clonmel over the Christmas weekend and two arrests for drink driving in the Cahir/Cashel area over the same weekend.There were no arrests for drink driving in the Tipperary Town area.

“There were no major accidents on the roads in Tipperary over the Christmas and hopefully it will be the same for the New Year.We had enough accidents and lives lost on the road in Tipperary during 2016” said Inspector Golden who was recently honoured for his work to improve safety on our roads.

The Cahir based garda was among the winners at this years Road Safety Authority(RSA)”Leading Lights in Road Safety Awards”.