Clonmel hospital joint highest at 35 for patients on trolleys

Just twenty four hours after hospital management urged people to stay away from South Tipperary General Hospital's Emergency Department except in cases of genuine emergency, the number on trolleys in the Clonmel hospital is again the highest in the country today.

According to the Nurses Organisation's Trolley Watch report, the number on trolleys is 35, joint top in the country with Portlaoise.

The next highest is Tullamore with 30 patients on trolleys.

As the numbers in Clonmel continue to rise, other hospitals that are usually among the highest are experiencing less pressure today - the number for Cork is 18 and for Limerick it's 14.

On Thursday the hospital said that in the previous 24 hours the hospital had seen an increase in presentations, with 118 presentations to the Emergency services at the hospital.

Management asked members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

It said that there would be long delays for patients attending the ED as the hospital is currently experiencing a surge in patients and long delays were expected due to the exceptional numbers of very ill people in the department.