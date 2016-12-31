Clonmel expo shows the impact of the 1916 Rising

The Office of Public Works (OPW), with the kind co-operation of the National Library of Ireland, is hosting the 'Rising' exhibition at the Main Guard in Clonmel.

'Rising' is a major photographic exhibition that showcases the National Library’s rich imagery of the events and Dublin locations of the 1916 Rising.

The exhibition includes images from the Keogh Collection, the Independent Newspapers (Ireland) Collection, newly digitised photographs from the Éamon de Valera Collection and various 1916 albums.

The first venue for this exhibition was the National Photographic Archive at Meetinghouse Square, Dublin 2 and it includes a number of large- scale photographs that emphasise the impact of The Rising on Dublin city centre.

'Rising' is free to visit and is open five days a week, Tuesday – Saturday, from 9am – 5pm, with the last admission at 4.15pm.

The exhibition continues in the Main Guard until Saturday 7th January and the OPW invites everyone to come along and view these spectacular images in a spectacular setting.