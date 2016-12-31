Funding available for Tipperary LEADER projects

A LEADER programme in Tipperary is seeking applications for funding.

LEADER programmes target development in rural areas.

South Tipperary Development CLG (STDC) and North Tipperary LEADER Partnership (NTLP), on behalf of Tipperary Local Community Development Committee (LCDC), are currently seeking Expressions of Interest from interested parties under the Rural Development (LEADER) Programme 2014 – 2020.

LEADER is a grassroots method of delivering support for rural development through implementing Local Development Strategies thereby enabling communities to actively engage with and direct local development.

The priority for the LEADER Programme is to promote social inclusion, poverty reduction and economic development in rural areas.

Tipperary LCDC has been awarded a project of over €7.5 million for the 2014-2020 programme period.

The LEADER Programme is now operating Targeted/Competitive/Calls for applications which is a significant change from previous programmes.

This is a two-stage process involving a Call for Expressions of Interest (EOIs) and a subsequent Application Stage for successful EOI’s.

Proposals are now sought under the following categories - Rural Tourism, Rural Towns, Basic Services, Rural Youth, Water Resources and Biodiversity.

The total budget for this Targeted Call is €1,616.327.00.

Interested parties must submit their EOI to STDC or NTLP by 5pm on 3rd February 2017.

Public information meetings will be held on 16th January 2017 at 7pm in Cahir House Hotel and Kilcolman/Burgess Community Centre, Nenagh, where interested parties will have an opportunity to discuss their project idea with LEADER Programme personnel.

Please visit www.stdc.ie or www.ntlp.ie or contact one of the Programme Officers on STDC - 052-7442652 or NTLP - 0504-90579 for further information.