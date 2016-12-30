Tipperary town honours heroes of 1916 with commemorative garden

Clogheen Tidy Towns will hold the official opening of the commemorative garden to remember and commemorate 100 years since the Easter Rising on Saturday at 2pm.

All are invited to this special event in the South Tipperary community.

Those attending will meet at St Pauls Community Centre and proceed to the garden where the unveiling followed by the reading of the proclamation will take place.

The Irish flag will then be raised to its permanent position.

The garden also consists of a native fruit tree orchard with seven trees in memory of the seven signatories plus a meandering footpath through the garden with a box hedge.

A big thank you to Bridget and John Dinsdale who kindly gave permission to use their site where the garden is situated.

There is still additional work to be carried out in the new year.

Thanks also to the County council and Clogheen Drama Group for the kind funding and donation.

And to Tommy Noonan, Market St who kindly made and donated the flag pole.

A number of locals also kindly made donations to this wonderful project.

Last but not least to the brilliant workers from FAS and the RSS, namely Patsy McGrath, Gerard Mackin, Paul Mullins, Tom Barry and JJ Barry.

And finally a big thank you to Christopher Ryan and the local council workers who were always there when needed.