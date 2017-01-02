Mother of Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies in Tipperary crash

The mother of singer Shane MacGowan has been killed in a car crash in Tipperary.

Therese McGowan, mother of Pogues singer Shane MacGowan, was the first fatality on Irish roads in 2017.

The accident happened on New Year's Day near Nenagh.

Gardai say the accident happened in the Silvermines area before 3pm on Sunday when the car Mrs MacGowan was driving hit a wall.

Mrs MacGowan, who lived locally, was in her late 80s.

Her body was taken to Limerick University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out today.

The stretch of road has been closed to facilitate a forensic examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.