Fire Service tackle Clonmel blaze

A blaze in the centre of Clonmel is being attended by the fire service and gardaí this lunchtime (Wednesday).

Two units of the fire brigade are at the scene on Irishtown, Clonmel, close to St Mary’s church. The blaze occurred at the rear of properties to the right of a lane that runs along the right side of the church car park.

Gardaí are also at the scene directing traffic. The road has not been closed and traffic is moving well.

Thank you to Nichola O'Dwyer for sending us this photograph of the smoke rising from the fire.