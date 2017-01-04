Over forty patients on beds at South Tipperary Hospital today

Forty one patients are lying on trolleys at an overcrowded South Tiipperary General Hospital today.

It is only the second time since the Irish Nurses and Midwifes Organisation records began that the number of people on trolleys at the Clonmel hospital has exceeded forty.

it last occurred inthe last week of November 2016 and since then Clonmel has been at the top or near the top of the trolley league on a daily basis.

Anger is mounting at the lack of progress in providing forty acute beds which are urgently required at the hospital since Minister Simon Harris visited the hospital in October .

He promised a decision would be made on the best way forward for Clonmel by the end of year but that decision has not materialised.

Clonmel based opposition TD’s, Mattie McGrath and Seamus Healy , this week called on Minister Harris to live up to his responsibilities and take action.

A forty bed hotel type unit, a forty bed modular build, and the use of Our Lady’s Hospital ,Cashel for step down beds are all options being considered while hospital consultants and public representatives continue to exert pressure for the Clonmel hospital to be included inthe governments capital investment programme.