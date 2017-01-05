Tipp hurling stars receive awards in Carrick-on-Suir

Former GAA President Nickey Brennan presented awards to Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny and local club GAA stars of the past and present at the fourth annual Maurice Davins GAA awards in Carrick-on-Suir last week.

The awards ceremony took place in the Carraig Hotel on Tuesday, December 27 and was attended by more than 200 people. Senior officials from the GAA county boards of Tipperary, Kilkenny and Waterford were among the guests.

The Maurice Davins Award committee honoured Tipperary senior hurling ace forward John McGrath, who was part of last September's All-Ireland winning team, and former Tipperary senior hurling centre back Conor O'Mahony, who retired from inter-county hurling in 2015. He won an All-Ireland senior hurling medal with the 2010 Tipperary team.

Young Players of the Year awards were presented to Michael Whelan of Carrick Davins GAA Club and Mark Keogh of Kilsheelan/Kilcash GAA Club, who played on the All-Ireland winning Tipperary Minor hurling team.

