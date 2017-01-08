Clonmel students raise the roof with wonderful production of 'Annie'

The students of the High School and Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel presented 'Annie' as their annual school show in the White Memorial Theatre, Clonmel.

This joint schools project has been running for forty years.

Audiences were treated to another excellent production and the theatre was packed to capacity for the four nights.

The students also performed two matinees for the local primary schools.

The show provided some great nights of entertainment as the boys and girls of both schools performed to their normal high standards.

A large cast of over seventy talented teenagers took to the stage to tell the story of 'Annie'.

The storyline certainly kept the audience enthralled.

'Annie' tells the story of a red-haired girl who dreams of life outside her dreary orphanage.

One day she is chosen to stay for one week with the famous billionaire Daddy Warbucks. One week turns into many, and the only person standing in the way of Annie's fun is Miss Hannigan, the gin-soaked ruler of the orphanage.

There were some outstanding performances by Annie (Aoife McNamara/Simone McInerney), Oliver Warbucks (Ciarán O’Brien), Miss Hannigan (Rose Logue Hallinan), Grace Farrell (Aoife O’Loughlin), Franklin Roosevelt (Tadhg Kenna) and Drake (Cormac Hennessy).

The cast was treated to standing ovations on all nights, such was the great reaction to the show.

Great credit is due to the producer and director, Jennifer Williams, with musical direction from Siobhan Alley and Olga Gannon.

The students had been working hard since their return to school in late August and they can be very proud of their production.