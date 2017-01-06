Bursary sees Roisin off to New Zealand on work placement

A Tipperary agricultural science student has received a bursary that will allow her to travel to New Zealand for work placement.

The chance of a lifetime has been awarded to Roisin Horgan from Drangan, daughter of Bernard and Joan Horan.

Roisin is studying Agriculture and Agricultural Science at Wateford Institute of Technology where she is a Third Year BSc (Hons) student.

She was awarded the travel bursary by ASA, WIT, Arvum and Glanbia.

Roisin said - “This achievement is giving me the opportunity to travel to New Zealand to complete my work experience placement.

"While there, I am eager to experience and appreciate the hard work and management involved in efficiently operating at the large scale New Zealand is renowned for".

Speaking at the presentation of the bursary awards, David Leydon, Commercial Director of the Irish Farmers Journal said - “The Irish Farmers Journal are delighted to once again support the WIT Professional Work Experience (PWE) bursary awards.

"Students of Agricultural Science are the future of our industry and we at the Irish Farmers Journal see these bursaries as providing a unique opportunity to students; allowing them to travel abroad and gain first-hand experience at an international level.

"Hearing the experiences gained from the bursary winners last year is testament to the value and we look forward to reading the blogs of this years’ winners in the coming months.”

Mary Delaney, ASA President says - “The experience that you gain at an international level is invaluable and will benefit these students in their future career”.

Dr Siobhán Walsh, work placement coordinator, and lecturer at WIT said: “Thanks to our sponsors, we are delighted to be able to offer students travel bursaries again this year. The standard of applications was extremely high and I would like to congratulate Roisin on winning the bursary. A number of students will start their placements in New Zealand and Australia in early January for 15 weeks and I wish them all the best.”

