Remembrance Garden in Clogheen is opened

The official opening of the 1916 commerative garden in Clogheen took place last Saturday.

A great crowd attended this wonderful event organised by Clogheen Tidy Towns.

The event started with songs from 1916 sang by Thomas Quirke, Evelyn Meany and Seanie Crotty.

A very indepth history of the Proclamation was delivered by well known historian Kevin O'Reilly.

This was followed by the unveiling of the proclamation by Tommy Cleary who will celebrate his 98th birthday in March to wonderful applaus.

Tommy stood to attention while Captain Tagdh O'Donoghue, Collins Barracks, Cork then saluted the Irish flag before reading the proclamation.

On conclusion Jerry Griffin sang the National Anthem.