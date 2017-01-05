Tipperary Racecourse hosts colourful benefit event

The Tipperary Cancer Colour Fun Run, hosted by Tipperary Racecourse, has raised €70,519.12 for two very worthy charities - the Irish Cancer Society and Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre, Tipperary. The unique Colour Fun Run took place over 1 furlong in August 2016. The atmosphere was electric and about 600 runners of all ages from all over the country took part.

Former professional rugby player for Munster and Ireland, Alan Quinlan, was the official starter for the race. Trainers and jockeys including Fozzy Stack, Kate Harrington, Billy Lee and Emmet McNamara, Gary Carroll and Shane Foley also got involved in the fun run after racing, as well as a large number of people working in the racing and breeding industries.

The presentation of cheques took place just recently at the Hideout Bar in Solohead. “We at the Tipperary Racecourse were very proud to host this event and would like to thank everyone who took part and raised the much-needed funds for these very worthy causes,” said Andrew Hogan, Tipperary Racecourse Manager. “Great credit is due to Con and Theresa Marnane and the team at Bansha House Stables who worked tirelessly with the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre Committee and our team at the racecourse. Without them, this event would not have been possible and their hard work and determination is greatly appreciated.”

Con Marnane from Bansha House Stables also addressed the supporters who had gathered for the cheque presentation. “It was a pleasure working with everyone involved and we would like to extend a massive thank you to everyone who helped or contributed in any way for these very worthy causes. We are so grateful for your support.”

Jennifer Jones, founder of the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre was very grateful to receive the money that was shared equally with the Irish Cancer Society. “We are amazed by the amount of money raised and the goodwill of all the people who supported the event by both donating money and donating their time to help. It was a pleasure to work with Con and Theresa Marnane and the team at Tipperary Racecourse. The money raised has given Circle of Friends a massive financial and morale boost which will go towards the building of the new cancer support centre in Tipperary Town that puts us on target to start the build in March 2017.”