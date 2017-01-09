Tipperary man is one of top welders in Macra contest

A South Tipperary man has come out on top in an all-Ireland welding competition.

Imokilly man, John Casey, from Midleton Macra has won this year's final of the Macra na Feirme All-Ireland Welding competition, sponsored by Griffin Welding and Engineering Supply Centre (Midleton, Co. Cork).

Danny O’Donoghue of Freemount Macra, Avondhu, Cork finished second while John McAuley of Ardcath Macra, Meath and Joe Dunne of Suirvale Macra, South Tipperary shared third.

Seán Finan, Macra National President, said: "I would like to congratulate the winner John Casey and well done to all participants. This is another very important competition to promote the skills of welding which very important for every farmer to be able complete regular maintenance of machinery and building. Thanks to Griffin Engineering for their sponsorship and Cork ETB Training Centre in Bishopstown for hosting the competition".

The event took place in the Cork Training Centre in Bishopstown on December 9, with competitors from Macra clubs all over the country battling it out for the prize of a welder generously donated by the competition's sponsors as well as a place on the Macra prize winner’s trip abroad next year.

The competition involved a written theory test followed by practical welding tasks.