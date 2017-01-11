Clonmel cat re-united with its owner after two months lost in Dublin

A Clonmel pussy has proved the old adage that cats have nine lives after being found more than 100 miles from home in Dublin two months after she went missing.

Grace Brannigan was overjoyed to be re-united with her beloved pet Prim, who was returned to her safe and well last Thursday after an adventurous nine weeks in the capital.

The trainee animal welfare and veterinary assistant feared her pedigree British shorthair cat was gone forever when she went missing from her apartment at Gladstone Street, Clonmel on October 30.

Prim, however, had stowed away in a delivery van that brought her to Dublin where she was taken in by a Chinese couple.

