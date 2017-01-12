Inventive Clonmel dumpers find new location

The Queen Street bus shelter used by dumpers to deposit waste

County Council workers had to go where they never went before to clean up after inventive indiscriminate dumpers found a new location to deposit thier waste.

Four bags of household waste  were dumped on the roof of a bus shelter in Queen Street,Clonmel.

The bags of refuse  had to be removed by two  Council workers who arrived on the scene to clean up they eyesore.

 

 