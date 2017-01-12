Inventive Clonmel dumpers find new location
The Queen Street bus shelter used by dumpers to deposit waste
County Council workers had to go where they never went before to clean up after inventive indiscriminate dumpers found a new location to deposit thier waste.
Four bags of household waste were dumped on the roof of a bus shelter in Queen Street,Clonmel.
The bags of refuse had to be removed by two Council workers who arrived on the scene to clean up they eyesore.
